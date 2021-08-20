Angelina Jolie shares heartbreaking letter from teenage girl amid Afghanistan crisis Women's rights will soon disappear in the country

Angelina Jolie has shared a heartbreaking letter from a teenage Afghan girl as the actress called on fans to support the citizens of Afghanistan.

The 46-year-old was previously a UN Goodwill Ambassador from 2001-2012 and is now a special envoy, and she has worked tirelessly to support women and children in war-torn countries.

Now, the mom-of-six has shared the letter which reveals the young girls are terrified of what may happen to them now the Taliban has taken control of the country.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights," shared Angelina.

"It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country," she added, writing that "to spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

Alongside the letter and a picture taken by investigative journalist Lynzy Billing of women in the city of Herat waiting for a clinic to open.

Angelina called on fans to "not turn away", sharing that she "will continue to look for ways to help" and "I hope you’ll join me."

Angelina's call to action comes after the Duke of Sussex has urged military veterans to "offer support for one another" amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The Duke served in the British Army for ten years, during which time he carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan.

Prince Harry, 36, issued a joint statement on Monday in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which helps soldiers through their recovery via international sports competitions.

Harry carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan

The statement from Harry, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, Chair of the Games and Dominic Reid OBE, CEO of the Games, read: "What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community.

"Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network – and the wider military community – to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

