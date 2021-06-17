Angelina Jolie reveals cryptic new tattoo amid Brad Pitt custody battle The Maleficent actress has a number of inkings

Angelina Jolie has finally revealed her new tattoo during an outing in New York – a quote from astronomer Galileo Galilei.

The Maleficent star first mentioned her new inking in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year, but this is the first time it has been seen.

The design was spotted on her forearm as she exited the Carlyle hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side - in photos obtained by MailOnline – wearing a short-sleeved white T-shirt and a grey floaty midi skirt.

It reads, "eppur si muove," which translates to, "and yet it moves" in Italian. The quote dates back to 1633 when Galilei was forced to recant his statement that the earth moves around the sun.

Of course, he was correct, and his full quote reveals his defiant assertion that the truth would one day prevail.

He said: "Earth moves and it’s not the centre of the universe, muttered it to the inquisitors, as if to say that they may have won this battle, but in the end, truth would win out."

Angelina has over 20 tattoos

Angelina has plenty of other tattoos including a Bengal Tiger, Khmer Script, Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit, a cross, geographical coordinates of the birthplaces of her children, Yant ViHan Pha Chad Sada and an M among others.

Her new ink follows reports that she will appeal the court's decision to grant ex-husband Brad Pitt joint custody of their six children, despite her previous claims of alleged domestic violence.

Angelina is fighting for full custody of her children

In May, the actress accused the court of refusing to hear “evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare” in a filing in California’s Second District Court of Appeal.

The former power couple were married for two years before separating in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences”. Though their divorce was finalised in 2019, they continue to be locked in a custody battle for their children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

