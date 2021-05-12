Angelina Jolie makes rare comment about her children amid Brad Pitt divorce The Hollywood star is a doting mum to six children

Angelina Jolie has been enjoying spending quality time with her six children during the pandemic, and during her latest interview, the Hollywood star gave a rare insight into their current set-up.

Appearing on Wednesday's Lorraine, the 45-year-old - who is in the middle of finalising her divorce from Brad Pitt - joined Medina Senghore to speak about their new thriller, Those Who Wished me Dead.

WATCH: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fight on in custody battle

Asked about putting her directing work on hold, Angelina replied: "The last few years I haven't been able to direct. I've been home much more.

"I've done a few films, but I've been mostly home. But very important years to be home, a certain time in our family I've needed to be home."

Angelina is a doting mum to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

She added: "These are the years they're really growing into adults. I'm happy to be here and make sure I do the best I can."

The Hollywood star is a mum to six children

Lorraine also asked Angelina about her character in the film being "formidable" but "vulnerable," to which the star said: "I hope that it is interesting for people coming out of this time - people are still going through difficult times, have had a tough year and it's about 'How much can I take? How much have I lost?'

"For anybody who's been in that moment in life if they just don't know if they can carry on, it's an interesting character - to watch that character slowly find the pieces of what helps pull you forward and often it’s that you realise you need to take care of someone else."

Angelina and Brad Pitt split in 2016

There's no denying that Angelina prefers to be at home with her children following her split from Brad. She recently opened up about how the change in her personal life has impacted her career choices.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it."

