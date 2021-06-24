Angelina Jolie reveals rare insight into family life with six children The star shares custody with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her children in a new interview which gives fans an incredibly rare peek inside her family life.

The Maleficent actress has six children, adopted and biological, who she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

MORE: Angelina Jolie reveals cryptic tattoo amid custody battle with Brad Pitt

While she prefers to keep Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, out of the spotlight, she’s given insight into her life with them for an important reason.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seeing double: Celebrities with twins

Angelina discussed Zahara's recent surgery when she spoke to medical student, Maline Mukwende, in a Time interview, in which she shared the bias her daughter experienced because of her race.

"Recently my daughter, Zahara, whom I adopted from Ethiopia, had surgery, and afterward a nurse told me to call them if her skin ‘turned pink,'" Angelina said.

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals why divorce from Brad Pitt affected her career

MORE: Angelina Jolie reveals why her children are worried about her

She said she found the lack of knowledge surrounding the appearance of diseases and conditions on non-white skin alarming.

Angelina with her six children

"I have children from different backgrounds, and I know when there was a rash that everybody got, it looked drastically different depending on their skin color.

"But whenever I looked at medical charts, the reference point was always white skin.”

MORE: Angelina Jolie bought $25million home to be closer to Brad Pitt

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals daughter Vivienne's sad loss during lockdown

Angelina and her children have unfortunately spent a fair amount of time at hospitals recently and in March, Angelina penned her own essay for Time revealing two of her daughters had undergone surgery.

Angelina discussed her daughter Zahara's recent surgeries

"I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," she wrote.

"They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write.

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals disadvantage her children face growing up in the spotlight

"They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of. I have watched my daughters care for one another.

"My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first and felt the joy of being of service to those they love."

Her sons were also incredible and she described their bond adding that they were "there for them, supportive and sweet".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.