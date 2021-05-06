Angelina Jolie emotional about her children in rare interview about family life The Maleficent star is a doting mom to six children

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood, but when it comes to her family life, she prefers to keep things private.

However, the Maleficent star recently opened up about motherhood, and revealed how her children always make her cry on Mother's Day.

Chatting to Extra, the mother-of-six said: "My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day.

"The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something.

"It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry.

"They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry.

Angelina Jolie always gets emotional on Mother's Day

"They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry… 'Oh, there she goes…'"

The star has had an impressive career in the entertainment industry and has had experience in recent years as a director as well as an actress.

However, Angelina prefers to be at home with her children following her split from Brad Pitt, and recently opened up about how the change in her personal life has impacted her career choices.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years.

The Maleficent star is a doting mother to six children

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it."

Angelina is mum to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Like all working parents, the star has been balancing her job with homeschooling during the pandemic.

The star's children sound like they are more than happy keeping themselves entertained at home, too.

Angelina previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

