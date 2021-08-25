Demi Moore sparks fan reaction with dinnertime picture with eight surprising guests The star shared the cute photo on her Instagram

Demi Moore is a mother to three gorgeous ladies, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, but also a very proud dog mom to nine adorable pups, who joined her for dinner on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a picture of herself next to eight of her dogs all sat in a dog bed and captioned it: "Dinnertime with the crew."

The 58-year-old couldn't look happier, smiling from ear to ear in the cute picture, which was quickly liked by 54,000 followers, including Jennifer Aniston, who is also a dog lover.

Demi's eldest daughter Rumer, who owns two dogs, rushed to comment on the post, labelling her mother "Queen of the Hounds".

Demi posing with her dinner guests

Model Amber Valetta wrote: "This is the cutest picture," whilst Kyle Richards added: "We are more alike than I even realized."

It's no secret how much Demi loves her pets. In the past, she's even admitted to sleeping with them in the same bed.

Speaking to WWD back in 2019 about finding love again one day, she admitted: "I hope that there is a partner in my future when it's the right time. I think we're a communal species — we're not supposed to be alone — although I've gotten very comfortable alone — me and my seven dogs," she said.

The star's dogs often feature on her Instagram

"My aunt gave me a pillow that says 'I sleep with dogs' and I do, but maybe I can make a little room in the king-size bed."

Demi and her daughters are proud owners of 14 dogs between them. The 58-year-old actress lives alongside nine canines, having added two more since 2019. Tallulah owns three dogs, Touchi, Guinevere, and Cowboy, who she regularly treats to spa dates, and Rumer owns two, Peach and Lolo, who feature predominantly on her Instagram feed.