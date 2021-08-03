Rumer Willis heartbroken after tragic death of beloved friend

Rumer Willis has been left heartbroken after the death of her beloved friend, artist Ilona Royce Smithkin.

The 32-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to pen a sweet tribute to her late friend, who died on Sunday aged 101.

Sharing a photo of Ilona, Rumer wrote: "I love you sweet friend. Rest peacefully. It was an absolute privilege to know and love you @ilonaroycesmithkin."

A tribute to Ilona was also shared on her own Instagram account. It read: "lona Royce Smithkin 1920-2021. Ilona passed peacefully on August 1, 2021, in Provincetown, MA.

"Her 101 years on this planet created a legacy of art, wisdom, and Joydust!

"This page will remain open to keep spreading her wisdom and light, with quotes from her books, interviews, conversations, clips from her television shows, and images from her prodigious legacy as a visual and performing artist.

"If you make a post to celebrate @ilonaroycesmithkin, please use the hashtag #ilonajoydust. Love and Joydust to all celebrating her life as we will continue to."

Rumer penned a sweet tribute to her late friend

The news of Rumer's friend's passing comes just one day after her mother Demi celebrated her daughters and their half-siblings.

The Ghost star shared a beautiful black-and-white photograph of Rumer, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27, in an old truck. Also in the photo are their half-sisters, Mabel Ray, nine, and Evelyn Penn, seven, from Bruce's marriage to Emma Heming Willis, who was also tagged in the photograph.

The gorgeous picture was shared by Demi to cherish their connection in honour of National Sisters Day, as she wrote in the caption: "Happy #NationalSisterDay! Love their special bond."

Demi paid tribute to her daughter's and their half-siblings

The beautiful photograph of the entire family attracted a great amount of fan love, especially in the form of scores of heart emojis in the comments section.

"Love love love this photo," one follower wrote in the comments, with another saying, "What a beauty," and a third writing, "What a fun wonderful photo of your family!"

