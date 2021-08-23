Demi Moore shares sensational bikini selfie during summer vacation Bruce Willis' ex-wife is a doting mom to three daughters

Demi Moore is soaking up the sun on the beach right now, and she's doing it in serious style.

Over the weekend, the Ghost actress took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie of herself relaxing by the ocean, dressed in a stylish black bikini.

The Hollywood star completed her look with a pair of oversized Fendi shades, and simply captioned the snapshot: "Sunday selfie."

VIDEO: Demi Moore undergoes major transformation

The glamorous photo caught the attention of many of her fans, as well as her daughter Rumer Willis, who commented: "Gorgeous mama." Scout Willis also replied to her mother's post, writing: "Stunning."

Other comments included: "You look gorgeous," and "Beautiful picture." While Demi didn't disclose where she was in the picture, from the photo it appears that she is currently in Croatia.

The star has gone away shortly after her family celebrated Rumer's 33rd birthday last week.

Demi Moore looked sensational as she posed by the ocean

The proud mom paid tribute to her oldest daughter in a heartfelt social media post, which was accompanied by a series of pictures of Rumer over the years, including as a baby.

Demi wrote: "Rumer Glenn Willis - you rocked my world when you were born at 7:04am in Paducah, Kentucky. "You kept to the schedule and arrived on your due date. Ready for life, love and learning.

Demi Moore shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis

"You were a gorgeous baby and you have grown into the most stunning, remarkable young woman. I am so grateful you chose me to be your mother.

"Happy birthday, Rumer Glenn. I love and adore you and can’t wait to see what the next 33 years brings!"

Demi shares Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis, who she has remained on good terms with since their divorce.

Bruce went on to marry actress Emma Heming and the pair are parents to daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

Demi and Bruce have remained on good terms since their split

Bruce and Emma spend a lot of time with Demi and all of their children, and the Die Hard actor even isolated with his ex and oldest daughters at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

They spent several weeks isolating in Idaho, and while Emma, Mabel and Evelyn were also due to join them, they ended up being forced to remain in LA due to the travel restrictions at the time.

