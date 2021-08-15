Demi Moore celebrates special family occasion with daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore has celebrated the birthday of her daughter Rumer Willis with a super sweet throwback photo.

"Rumer Glenn Willis - you rocked my world when you were born at 7:04am in Paducah, Kentucky," Demi captioned the post, which showed a young baby Rumer holding on to the steering wheel of a convertible car.

"You kept to the schedule and arrived on your due date. Ready for life, love and learning."

Demi's tribute to her daughter continued: "You were a gorgeous baby and you have grown into the most stunning, remarkable young woman. I am so grateful you chose me to be your mother. Happy birthday, Rumer Glenn. I love and adore you and can’t wait to see what the next 33 years brings!"

Demi and ex-husband Bruce Willis welcomed Rumer, the eldest of their three children, a year into their marriage.

"I love you so much mama," replied Rumer. Family friends including Kate Hudson and Rita Wilson commented, with Rita, the wife of Tom Hanks, writing: "Happy Birthday sweet Rumer!!!"

Demi shared this adorable throwbck of Rumer

Rumer's step-mother Emma Heming, who is now married to action star Bruce, also took to Instagram Stories to wish Rumer a happy birthday, posting two snaps of the star with her younger half-sisters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Her sisters Scout and Talulah also took to social media to share their love, with Scout posting a picture of the two of them posing in bikinis and adding: "The big picture is this, I am so unbelievably proud of you, and proud to be your sister."

Scout and Talulah also shared their love

Talulah also posted a throwback of Rumer and their father, writing: "THIS ICON WAS BORN 33 YEARS AGO TODAY ~~ AND WE, THE WORLD SAY THANK YOU!"

She added: "Our ability as sisters to evolve from a big sister - little sister dynamic to truly being best friends and soul twins has been one of the most treasured elements of my adult life."

