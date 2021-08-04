Demi Moore shares new heartbreak with fans The actress reached out on Instagram

Demi Moore has spoken of her grief following the death of one of her close friends. The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the passing of talented painter Ilona Royce Smithkin. She was 101.

Sharing a snapshot of the pair together, Demi wrote: "My beautiful friend @ilonaroycesmithkin passed peacefully over the weekend.

MORE: Demi Moore celebrates her daughters with incredibly rare and incredibly stunning photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore reveals she sleeps with her seven dogs

"Holding my memories close and celebrating her 101 magical years on this planet. I am overflowing with gratitude to have witnessed her beauty, light, wisdom, joy and appreciation of life!

READ: Demi Moore is breaking the internet once again with unbelievable bikini photo

MORE: Bruce Willis delights fans with rare family photo with two daughters

"I will treasure the time we had together and carry her wisdom within me always. She is a gift and her magic will forever shine brightly in all of our lives. I love you sweet Ilona. #ilonajoydust."

Demi has taken to Instagram in memory of Ilona Royce Smithkin

Demi's fans and famous friends were quick to reach out and offer messages of support and condolence. "I'm sorry. So hard to lose friends," wrote Rita Wilson, while Selma Blair said: "May her memory be a blessing." Photographer Douglas Friedman added: "I had the privilege to sit with her in her Atelier a few weeks ago. So much spirit and a life well lived."

READ: Demi Moore and daughters surprise fans with baby photo

MORE: Demi Moore's stunning Beverly Hills mansion is a tropical dream

Ilona passed away on August 1 at the age of 101

A tribute to Ilona has been shared on her own Instagram account. It reads: "lona Royce Smithkin 1920-2021. Ilona passed peacefully on August 1, 2021, in Provincetown, MA. Her 101 years on this planet created a legacy of art, wisdom, and Joydust!

READ: Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah designed her own $300k engagement ring

MORE: Demi Moore pays tribute to ex Bruce Willis in the most amazing way

"This page will remain open to keep spreading her wisdom and light, with quotes from her books, interviews, conversations, clips from her television shows, and images from her prodigious legacy as a visual and performing artist.

Demi's daughter Rumer also remembered the late artist

"If you make a post to celebrate @ilonaroycesmithkin, please use the hashtag #ilonajoydust. Love and Joydust to all celebrating her life as we will continue to."

Demi's eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, has also spoken of her heartbreak following Ilona’s death. Alongside a photo of the late artist, Rumer wrote: "I love you sweet friend. Rest peacefully. It was an absolute privilege to know and love you @ilonaroycesmithkin."

Read more HELLO! US stories here