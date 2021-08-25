Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make incredible charitable donation in wake of Haiti disaster Love this!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reyolds have donated $10000 to Hope For Haiti following the devastating earthquake last month.

The organization took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the new, writing: "Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts.

"This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come."

Fans were quick to praise the two, with one commenting: "Amazing!! Love them!!"

Another called them "class acts".

The donation amount was later confirmed by TMZ, who shared that the funds "will be used to set up mobile clinics in the communities where there's the most need, as determined by the Ministry of Health".

Hope For Haiti also shared that the money will "cover distribution costs to continue to deliver dry food and warm meals -- donated by World Central Kitchen -- to families in these hard-hit areas in Southern Haiti".

Hope For Haiti shared the news

A month-long state of emergency has been declared in Haiti after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the island on 14 April 2021, followed two days later by tropical depression Grace.

It is thought 2,189 people were killed and more than 12,000 citizens injured in the natural disaster.

The pair have three children together

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they have been left "speechless" and "heartbroken" by the unfolding crisis in Haiti, in a statement posted to their website.

In a joint statement shared on their Archewell website, Prince Harry and Meghan wrote: "The world is exceptionally fragile right now.

"As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken."

