Blake Lively shares naughty NSFW special message for Ryan Reynolds The Town actress even had to edit herself

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a fantastically flirty social media rapport, so of course when they really want to show their love for each other they go all out.

However, The Town actress may have taken things just a touch too far when she took to Instagram to share a short video of Ryan doing her hair and then a second photo of her hair looking perfectly on point while she is smiling alongside him.

It wasn't so much in the images that the NSFW (Not Suitable For Work) issue arose, however, it was her caption that really grabbed attention. The gorgeous actress captioned the photo "That time I… my hairdresser."

Blake chose to leave the beginning and the end of the word in her caption.

Fans and friends in the comments thought the whole post was adorable. One wrote: "Can we all agree that they are the best couple ever," while another cheekily pointed out that in fairness, Blake does have a lot of hair.

Earlier in the day Ryan trolled his wife, sharing a video of her on a sled and captioning it: "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

Her hair does look great and they both look happy - win win

Blake and the Deadpool star share three children together.

While their social media flirt game is of course public, the couple is notoriously private when it comes to their children. However when they do share snippets of their home lives, fans are elated.

Blake, 33, recently posted a clip that panned around a stunning cake she baked.

The unicorn design that was no doubt a big hit with her three young daughters, James, six, Ines, four and one-year-old Betty. The pink cake features a gold unicorn horn and ears and is covered with colourful flowers.

Ryan and Blake share three beautiful children

In her caption, Blake joked: "If I don't get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit."

She previously told O Magazine that one of her most treasured possessions is "a bag of recipes handwritten by the women in my family, from my great-grandmother to my aunt and mother".

And it's no doubt a tradition she will pass on to her own children.

