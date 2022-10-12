Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' ultra luxe $5million NYC home to raise new baby The Gossip Girl and Deadpool stars are expecting their fourth child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds live in a home worth £4.3million($5million) in the Pound Ridge neighbourhood of New York with their three children, Inez, Betty and James - and soon, they'll be raising baby number four in the ultra luxe mansion.

SEE: Blake Lively reveals rare look inside private family home with Ryan Reynolds

The couple bought the home together in 2012, just six months after they started dating. Complete with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms across 11.65 acres of space, including a converted outdoor barn, there's plenty of room for the Lively-Reynolds family to expand their brood! With homely accents, a large family kitchen, exposed brickwork and sleek wooden flooring, it's easy to see why the couple have settled in the stunning property.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds films inside living room

They tend to keep it as private as possible, but they have shared a handful of glimpses inside on social media. Scroll on to see inside the home they'll be raising their fourth baby…

The living room

Ryan has filmed several videos in what seems to be their living room. It's decorated with wooden panels on the walls, a selection of coordinating sunset photos in brown and black frames, and a white desk lamp at one side. There is also a tall cream floor lamp on the other side.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Aniston's incredible living rooms at £24.8million home

RELATED: 10 of the most incredible celebrity homes seen during lockdown

The building

In 2016, Ryan posed for a photo in front of the property alongside his mother. It's built with grey panels, wooden doors, and arched windows with cream frames. Blake and Ryan also have a traditional British telephone box in green on their driveway.

The kitchen

Blake showed off her baking skills in February and gave fans a brief glimpse inside their kitchen at the same time. It has two marble countertops, wooden flooring and the cupboards are finished in gold detailing.

Their kitchen also features exposed brick walls with black window frames. There is a large lampshade hanging from the ceiling and a dark grey sofa next to a cream highchair for their children.

Blake also inadvertently revealed that the kitchen opens out to a separate dining room, with a wooden dining table and the same exposed brick walls and wooden floors, when she baked a cake for Ryan's birthday.

The dressing room

The couple have a large private dressing room connected to their master bedroom, which Blake previously unveiled on Instagram. It features endless open shelves where she positions her shoes and bags, an island unit with a marble worktop and several drawers for added storage space, with black metal handles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.