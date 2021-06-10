Blake Lively's heartbreaking family news revealed

Blake Lively is mourning the death of her beloved father, Ernie Lively. It has been confirmed that the actor passed away last week in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac complications. He was 74.

Ernie was a well-known figure in Hollywood and made appearances in a number of TV shows, including Turner & Hooch, The Dukes of Hazard, The West Wing and The X-Files. His big screen credits included The Man in the Moon, Passenger 57, Mulholland Falls and The Beverly Hillbillies.

He also famously starred as Blake’s father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel.

Blake was one of five children Ernie shared with his wife of 42 years, Elaine Lively. The couple's four other children - Eric Lively, Robyn Lively, Lori Lively, and Jason Lively – also followed their father into the world of acting.

In 2013, Ernie underwent surgery after realising that his heart was only partially functioning.

He got in touch with Dr. Amit Patel, a professor at the University of Utah’s School of Medicine's Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, and became the first known patient to undergo retrograde gene therapy for the heart. The groundbreaking procedure included injecting his own stem cells into his heart to repair damaged muscle and arteries.

Blake pictured with her parents Ernie and Elaine

"I woke up the other morning and told my wife, 'I haven't felt this good in years,'" Ernie told People magazine after the procedure. "I moved to Utah because of the snow, but I haven't been able to ski. I literally didn't have the heart to do it. Now, I'm excited about living the rest of my life instead of sitting around. Dr. Patel saved my life."

Blake is yet to comment on the sad news. She is being supported by her husband of eight years, Ryan Reynolds, with whom she shares three children – daughters James, six, Inez, four, and one-year-old Betty.

