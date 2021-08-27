Ali Wentworth gives sneak peek at family life inside luxury home she shares with George Stephanopolous The couple have two children together

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopolous have a gorgeous home and an equally beautiful family and on Thursday the actress delighted fans with a glimpse at what life is like for the power couple behind closed doors.

The mother-of-two shared a sweet photo on Instagram in which she was cozying up to two very special family members. But neither of them were her Good Morning America host husband or their children.

The objects of Ali's affection were their two dogs who were curled up on the sofa alongside her. In the image, Ali was sprawled out on a huge sofa with her dachshund by her feet and Cooper by her head.

She didn't caption the image, but it was likely shared in honour of International Dog Day. The couple adore their pet pooches but had a horrifying experience while they were both quarantined with coronavirus.

She opened up about it during a virtual interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan when she explained what happened: "Somebody - George - left the gate open and my beloved dog Cooper, the love of my life, escaped and was gone for four or five hours, and there was nothing we could do as we were quarantined."

Ali and George adore their dogs

Ali continued: "Then he came back and was covered in matted mud and algae and blood, and he smelled like death and hid under a pine tree for six hours shaking, like some kind of trauma [had happened], and we think some deers may have beaten him up."

While it looks like Cooper has made a full recovery, it was definitely a scary time for the family, especially as they were struggling with their COVID-19 diagnosis.

George and Ali have been happily married since 2001

She shared an emotional message about the illness on social media and said: "Came out of 16 days of isolation. I am grateful for my health. It was a brutal and scary time. But I am one of the lucky ones."

She also urged people to unite adding: "We have to shed all ideological, religious, social, economic barriers and grabbed each other’s hands and move forward united. As people."

