George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth stuns with intimate bed selfie at NY home The Good Morning America star and actress live in New York

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth live an idyllic life at their home in New York.

The celebrity couple are renowned for being down-to-earth and have a legion of fans as a result.

And most recently, Ali took to Instagram to share an incredible photo of herself relaxing in bed next to their beloved pet dog.

In the picture, the mom-of-two looked stunning with no makeup as she gazed at her four-legged friend.

"The bed selfies are back," she captioned the image, which was liked over 5,000 times.

Ali and George live in a beautiful $6.5M home in New York, where they have lived since 2010 after relocating from Washington D.C.

Ali Wentworth shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie from her bedroom

The couple are proud parents to children Elliot, 18, and Harper, 16, and often share glimpses of their family life on social media.

Ali recently shared a sweet photo of her daughter Elliot on her prom night, posing in the living room with her dad ahead of the event. The star also posted a celebratory picture of herself and George on the beach to mark 4 July earlier in the summer.

Ali and George met after being set up on a blind date, and the actress opened up about the beginning of their love story during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," she said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

Ali with husband GMA star George Stephanopoulos

George told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot?

"About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

The celebrity couple met on a blind date

The pair were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend.

The pair went on to welcome their two children, and are still very much as in love as they were when they first met. "We've been married ten years and we have two kids," Ali said on GMA in 2012. "I'm telling you, my heart skips a beat when he walks in the door."

