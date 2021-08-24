George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth handled this terrifying experience in their family so differently The Good Morning America star and author have been married since 2001

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth are like chalk and cheese – and it's one of the secrets to their long-lasting marriage.

The celebrity couple have been happily married since 2001 and share daughters Elliot and Harper.

The pair often talk about how different they are, and this was more evident than ever when they experienced a terrifying plane ride with their children.

Ali opened up about the encounter during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2018, when she sat down to talk to her husband and his co-anchors Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer.

The comedian explained that the pair had handled the worrying trip very differently.

She explained: "We were flying to Nantucket and there was a lightning storm. We all thought we were going to die, I was trying to calm everyone down at the back of the plane but when you dip very quickly I would say 'We're going to die!' then 'We're good, we're good,' and I just see his [George's] back the whole time and I think he's probably freaked out.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth recalled the encounter on GMA

"So I threw a pen at the back of his head – and nothing happened. And then I realised he was meditating!" She continued: "I was like 'Where are the life jackets?' and he was meditating!"

George then chipped in: "And we are here today!" "And you are so Zen and we are here today," Ali agreed. When asked about the secret to their marriage during the interview, Ali joked: "I'm always right and he's always wrong."

The celebrity couple are parents to daughter Elliot and Harper

She also cited being able to make each other laugh as another key factor. "Humour – we are hot for each other and I think that helps," she added.

George and Ali got engaged just two months after their first date, which the author wasn't initially sure about.

The mom-of-two previously revealed that she had been set up on a blind date by a friend and only went along to please her, but wasn't convinced she would have a lot in common with George.

The couple met on a blind date and have been married since 2001

However, the pair proceeded to talk for hours on the date. The GMA star knew there was something special about his now-wife too, and recalled to New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot?

"About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

