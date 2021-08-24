Where is Michael Strahan on GMA and when will he return to the studio? The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans around the country

Michael Strahan is a much-loved co-anchor on Good Morning America and his recent absence from the show hasn't gone unoticed.

Many fans have been wondering where the TV personality has been, and it appears he is taking some much-deserved time off over the summer.

The father-of-four will no doubt be back in September, reuniting with his co-stars, including Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside his NY home

Michael isn't the only member of the GMA team to be taking a vacation at present. Last Friday, Robin bid a temporary farewell to the team to enjoy some much-needed time off with her partner Amber Laign.

The popular presenter shared footage on Instagram of herself waving farewell to the crew backstage in the studio, alongside the caption: "See you in September."

Fans have been wondering where Michael Strahan is on GMA

T.J. Holmes went away last week, and on his return to the studio, he was reminded that it's the midst of vacation season – as there was nobody at the desk!

The star shared a photo of an empty GMA3 studio, alongside the caption: "After a glorious week away, it was great to come back to the set of @abcgma3 and see everyone today. It was the warmest of welcomes."

His co-star Amy Robach was quick to comment on the post, writing: "On my way back now!!"

While Michael hasn't revealed where he is, he is no doubt enjoying quality time with his family. The star has been working on GMA since 2014, and previously hosted Live with Kelly and Michael alongside Kelly Ripa.

Michael with his GMA co-star Robin Roberts

He previously revealed that his former NFL career helped him land his job on TV, something he would never have predicted. In an interview on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, the presenter revealed that if the Patriots had beat the New York Giants in the 2001 Super Bowl, he would never have landed a job on morning television.

The 49-year-old explained that after the big win, he was invited for the first time on Live with Regis & Kelly, where he got his first taste of the television world.

He said: "Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a Super Bowl was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly."

The TV star is no doubt enjoying a vacation somewhere

He went on to add that he would "absolutely not" have been working on TV if it wasn't for this moment.

"Regis asked what I'd do next, and I said if you retire maybe I'll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!"

