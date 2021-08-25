Amy Robach is positively glowing during special reunion The star reunited with a close friend

Good Morning America star Amy Robach delighted her fans on Wednesday, as the star reunited with close friend Chapman Bell, who works as a producer at NBC.

Chapman works and lives in London, so the pair don't often get to see each other. They had met up at a small restaurant, and Amy shared a glamorous selfie from their meal together.

And the 48-year-old was positively glowing in the sweet snap. She looked incredibly chic in a strappy top, and she had her hair parted to one side and had accessorised with some large hoop earrings.

In an emotional caption, she wrote: "Doesn't matter how many years go by - always amazing to see my across the pond pal - until next time."

The star's beautiful post caused a huge reaction among her fans, with many rushing to compliment the pair.

One posted: "Yes yes yes now I'm jelly," to which Amy responded: "Miss you." Another wrote: "So glad y'all got to visit," and a third added: "What a lovely picture."

Amy and Chapman had a beautiful reunion

The presenter recently returned from a working holiday in Tokyo, and not long after she arrived home, she was heading for a family holiday down at the beach.

The TV star shared a collage of photos of herself with her loved ones enjoying a boat ride at sea, and she looked sensational dressed in an orange bikini and blue baseball cap.

Amy was joined by her husband Andrew Shue and her daughters Ava and Annie, who were among the relatives on the boat.

The mother-of-two is incredibly close to her family and spends as much time as possible with them when she isn't busy working on GMA.

She shares her daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and is also a doting stepmother to Andrew's three sons from his first marriage.

Amy has recently spent some time in Tokyo

Amy always knows how to have a good time, and last week posted some shots from her final night in Tokyo, in which she enjoyed a karaoke session with ABC foreign correspondent James Longman and former ABC news anchor Kenneth Moton.

Amy looked amazing in a slinky black top, and she also highlighted the results of her fitness drive as her incredibly toned arms looked out of this world!

Sharing her joy with the photos, she wrote: "Instant mood booster coming across these gems from our final night in Tokyo… first two pics we were singing our hearts out to @aladdin #awholenewworld… Not sure about the rest."

She finished the post with a crying with laughter emoji, and we also would've felt the joy had we been there!

