Lorraine Kelly is back! TV star on the joys of returning to her 'second family'

This week, we saw the return of Lorraine Kelly - much to the delight of viewers and herself! Having spent the summer with her loved ones, the TV presenter touched upon the joys of being reunited with her "second family" as well as being back on our screens chatting to her guests. Read her HELLO! column below.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly talks about being back at work

I am back at work this week after the summer break and it was so good to see all my team again. They are like my second family and I've missed them.

We have already had some terrific guests, including a very moving interview with pop star Michelle Heaton from Liberty X. She was so brave to talk about her struggles with alcoholism and the effect it has had on her health and her marriage. She looked very tiny and fragile, but Michelle is a steel magnolia and will have helped so many people by speaking out. We had a huge reaction with viewers sending their love and support to this brave woman who has been through so much.

As well as being trusted by guests sharing their stories, another of the joys of my job is hearing from viewers who often give me really good ideas for items we should cover and who also share their experiences with me, which is a real privilege.

The TV star was back on our screens this week

I've also been lucky enough to receive some very special gifts from truly talented artists. I came back into work to find the most beautiful timber print of Ruby the puppy created by viewer Darryl Ryan from Birmingham.

It's our family's favourite photo of Ruby, who is my daughter Rosie's beloved six-month-old mini wire haired dachshund and makes me smile every time I look at it.

Darryl is so talented and over the years it's been wonderful to see people I meet from all walks of life blossom and find success and happiness.

Lorraine was gifted a beautiful timber print of Ruby

One good example of that is Olly Murs who told me this week he had finally found "the one" and is blissfully joyful with his bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank, who has been helping him achieve an impressive six pack with an exercise and diet regime that means he feels in the best shape of his life.

I'm still trying to shift the Covid pounds and off to take Angus for a walk

