Lorraine Kelly reveals secret to her 29-year marriage with husband Steve Smith

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her happy marriage with her husband Steve Smith, crediting him for supporting her throughout her successful showbiz career.

The daytime TV presenter said that Steve understands the "funny hours and the silliness" of her celebrity lifestyle but has no desire to share the spotlight with his wife.

"Steve does all the cooking. I'll tidy up but I can't cook to save my life," Lorraine told the Mirror. "He picks up the slack and always has. I couldn't do what I do if it weren't for him. He makes me laugh an awful lot. He's very kind and a brilliant dad."

Lorraine, who shares 27-year-old daughter Rosie with her husband, added: "His idea of hell on earth would be at something like a premiere. It would be like having needles stuck in his eyes. That does help. It must be very odd being with someone who enjoys walking down a red carpet."

The couple met in the eighties when Steve worked as a cameraman and Lorraine was out on the field as a correspondent. They went on to tie the knot in September 1992, with the TV star admitting that she had one regret about her "bouffant" wedding dress.

Lorraine and husband Steve pictured earlier this summer

Speaking to press at the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners in 2017, Lorraine said: "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was. All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional."

She added: "My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

