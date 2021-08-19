Lorraine Kelly reveals plans to get fit again after lockdown weight gain Read her exclusive diary below

I don't know about you, but I have piled on more than a few pounds during lockdown and gone up at least one dress size. It's all down to comforting eating while sitting watching FAR too much TV, and this combined with not being able to go to my exercise classes, has meant the weight has gradually crept on over the past eighteen months.

I'm just not as fit as I would like to be and don't seem to have as much stamina when out for my walks with my little dog Angus.

So, my husband Steve and I have decided to take action and tackle the famous Thames Path from the source of the River Thames in Wiltshire winding all the way through Oxford, Henley and then into the centre of London, ending up almost 200 miles away at the Thames Barrier, and of course Angus is coming with us.

Obviously, it's all done in bite-sized chunks and we completed the first leg this week from the actual river source down to the lovely Anglo Saxon town of Cricklade, which was just under 13 miles. The source is marked by a headstone and a little pile of rocks in a field in Trewsbury Mead in The Cotswolds.

It's fairly flat all the way to Cricklade skirting past some lovely villages and lakes as well as being beside the river bank. We took a picnic, sandwiches and coffee, which always tastes so much better when you are outdoors.

I found it a bit tough and around halfway through I had to take my shoes and socks off and go for a paddle to give my aching feet a bit of a treat. Angus loved it. He splashed about in the clean river water and I'm sure he could have kept all the way going to London.

I'm already looking forward to the next part of our journey and feeling fitter already!

