Lorraine Kelly considering exciting family change

So I have been entrusted to babysit Ruby, my daughter Rosie's little wire-haired miniature dachshund for a couple of days.

She's a gorgeous little puppy but has a real mind of her own and is full of mischief so I'm going to have my hands full. She's also a little escape artist so I need to make sure she doesn't manage to get out of the garden.

Luckily Ruby gets on very well with my dog Angus, a four-year-old border terrier, whose very gentle and patient with this little ball of energy. He will put up with her nipping at his heels (she does actually try to gnaw at his legs and tail) and will play with her for ages. A big favourite is a game of tug-of-war which can last for ages.

Eventually, Angus will get fed up and he gives her a stern look or a warning bark and Ruby knows she has crossed a line. I really enjoy having two little dogs in the house as they keep themselves amused and Angus does like the company.

Of course, like all little ones, Ruby comes with LOADS of paraphernalia. There's the bag she loves to snuggle into when she's in the car and her special seat belt, as well as toys, blankets, her favourite tails.com food, treats and dental chews, her bowls and her sleeping crate. It is just like having a little baby coming to visit.

We've often thought about getting another little dog of our own. Possibly another little terrier, but if we do, I think it would have to be a rescue dog. There are so many dogs and puppies needing a loving home, but of course, it would need to be one that would be happy with us and would be fine with Angus and visits from Ruby.

During lockdown so many people, quite understandably, bought puppies for company and to get out for exercise. Now they are going back to work or find circumstances have changed we are likely to see a lot of dogs needing new homes.

Having Ruby will give me a bit of practice at having more than one pet and I'm so looking forward to it.

