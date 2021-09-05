John Travolta shares rare moment with daughter Ella ahead of her big debut Now if only all dads could fly...

John Travolta shares an incredibly close bond with his two children, Ella and Benjamin, and has shown immense support for his daughter's journey into film.

His latest social media post, however, really emphasized what lengths he'd go to in order to be there for her.

WATCH: John Travolta's incredible show of support for Ella

In a video he shared, John showed how he piloted his own plane all the way to Budapest to visit Ella while she was shooting for her debut project, Get Lost.

Benjamin joined the group and even was given a costume to work with as the trio enjoyed themselves on set while also seeing the sights.

The video included several moments of the group exploring the city as well as on the set of Ella's movie, as John proudly showed it off for his fans.

In the caption, he wrote, "Flew to Budapest to pick up Ella from her film called 'Get Lost', a modern day re-telling of Alice in Wonderland. Notice, Ben got a part too!"

John has frequently shown his appreciation for his daughter Ella's big break

Fans were quite wowed by the feat, with one writing, "How cool is it when your dad picks you up in a jet? That's amazing."

Another wrote, "Amazing dad, what a blessing , thank you for sharing, some of your views," and a third added, "Lucky girl who has a great dad who can fly her all around the world."

Many others were also very complimentary of seeing Ella in her element, with one fan commenting, "She's such a beautiful combination of you and her mama," and another adding, "She has her beautiful mother's smile. Bless her, and all of you."

John shared his two children with wife Kelly Preston, who tragically passed away last year after losing her battle to breast cancer.

The actor and his two children are very tight-knit

The Grease actor appeared on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart to talk about how he approached the subject of their mother's death with his young son, trying to assuage Benjamin's fears and assuring him that he would be around.

