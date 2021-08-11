Ella Travolta looks sombre in candid new set photo as she prepares for big acting break The Grease star shares three children with late wife Kelly Preston

Ella Travolta is getting ready for her big acting role as the main character in upcoming film Get Lost.

The daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston is currently in Budapest filming the Alice in Wonderland adaptation, and a new photo of her in character has been shared online.

On the official Get Lost Instagram account, the 21-year-old looked sombre as she walked in the street at night, dressed in a modern version of Alice's iconic white and blue dress.

VIDEO: John Travolta and his daughter Ella share bittersweet message with fans

Ella's arms were crossed and her head was down in the film still, as she walked alongside fellow actor Edouard Philipponnat.

John is incredibly proud of his only daughter and recently paid tribute to her on social media.

The Pulp Fiction star posted a picture of Ella in character for Get Lost alongside the caption: "Here's my daughter, Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, Get Lost. I'm a very proud dad!"

Ella Travolta in a new film still for upcoming movie Get Lost

The project is a young adult movie which Deadline likened to "a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with creatures turned into human characters."

Ella is playing Alicia/Alice who goes on a magical trip to Budapest.

Ella with her famous dad John Travolta and brother Benjamin

The actress lives in Florida with her dad and younger brother Benjamin, and John recently opened up about his family life, and how he has been helping his daughter when it comes to her acting career.

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

John and Ella are incredibly close

Ella's film role is something positive the for actress to focus on following a difficult year. John and his children were left devastated following Kelly's tragic death last July.

The actress passed away following a battle with breast cancer. Kelly's last film, Off The Rails, was released in the UK in July, and both Ella and John paid tribute to her alongside a trailer of the movie on social media.

