John Travolta's latest movie will see him reunite with this Pulp Fiction co-star

John Travolta's next onscreen role will see him reunite with former co-star and close friend Bruce Willis for the first time in almost 30 years.

The two actors, who starred in the cult classic Pulp Fiction together back in 1994, will appear opposite each other in a new action-packed thriller titled Paradise City, which is currently filming on location in Hawaii.

Plot details for the film remain under waps for now, but it has been revealed that the film will see the American Crime Story actor and Die Hard star play bitter rivals. The IMDb synopsis for the film reads: "Ryan Swan (Bruce Willis) must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin who murdered his father."

According to Deadline, the film will bear similarities to Miami Vice but will focus on bounty hunters instead of police officers.

Production for the movie, which is being helmed by The Mask director Chuck Rusell, began earlier this year in May and it's believed that audiences can expect to see it released sometime in either 2022 or 2023.

John Travolta and Bruce Willis last appeared on screen together nearly 30 years ago

While the two Hollywood heavyweights were billed in the nineties comedies Look Who's Talking and Look Who's Talking Too, the upcoming action flick will mark the first time they've shared a screen together since they appeared as boxer Butch Coolidge and mob guy Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction.

Last year, the Grease actor reunited with another one of his Pulp Fiction co-stars for an advert for Capital One. He and Samuel L Jackson, who played fellow hitman Jules Winnfield in the Quentin Tarantino film, teamed up for a fun holiday commercial that saw him play Santa Claus.

Fans of Pulp Fiction were delighted as they spotted many references to the film in the clip, including a bolo tie in Santa's online shopping basket, a nod to the one John's character famously wore in the movie. Samuel also wore a T-shirt, which read "Happy Holidays 'With Cheese,'" paying tribute to the film's famous "Royale with Cheese" scene.

