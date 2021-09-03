John Travolta's very handsome throwback sends fans into a frenzy The actor lost his beloved wife Kelly Preston in 2020

John Travolta showcased his nostalgic side on Thursday with a throwback photo which sparked an unbelievable reaction from his fans.

The Die Hart actor looked somber, but handsome in the snapshot he posted on Instagram - and his daughter, Ella, was one of the first to show her support for her dad.

MORE: John Travolta updates fans with sweetest photo from inside family home

John's image was one of his first Breitling advertisements and showed him leaning against a jet wearing a leather jacket and jeans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta's daughter Ella looks stunning as she makes major announcement

Ella approved the throwback and reacted with three red, heart emojis. John's loyal social media followers also commented and wrote: "So handsome," and, "such a cool shot," while others called him, "beautiful," and many recalled meeting him and how kind he was to them.

The watch ad was from 2010 and he'd already starred in six other campaigns for Breitling by then.

MORE: John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

READ: John Travolta shares happy news after devastating year - and fans are thrilled

John's trip down memory lane comes just a few weeks after he marked the first anniversary of his wife Kelly Preston's death.

John shared the throwback Breitling ad and fans loved it

She tragically lost her battle with breast cancer in 2020 and John and their children, Ella and Benjamin, have been supporting each other as they learn to cope with their grief.

The father-of-three - John and Kelly's other son Jett died at the age of 16 - opened up about the heartbreaking conversation he had to have with his youngest son after Kelly's passing.

MORE: John Travolta's $5million family home is only accessible via boat

READ: John Travolta reveals happy family news involving son Benjamin

He appeared on Kevin Hart's talk show, Hart to Hart, and recalled: "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'," John, 67, said of ten-year-old Benjamin. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," the Face/Off star continued.

John had to answer some tough questions from son Benjamin following Kelly's death

"I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'

"'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added. "'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.