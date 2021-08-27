John Travolta updates fans with the sweetest photo from inside his family home His beloved wife Kelly Preston died in July 2020

John Travolta rarely posts on social media so when he does, fans sit up and take notice.

The Die Hart actor surprised his followers by giving them a glimpse at his life behind closed doors with an intimate photo with his pet dog.

John - who tragically lost his wife, Kelly Preston, last year - shares his home with his daughter, Ella and son, Benjamin, but it was his pup who he chose to snuggle up to.

WATCH: John Travolta shares very rare video with son Benjamin

In the selfie, John appeared to be in bed and his tiny dog was nuzzled up close to him. He captioned the photo: "Some dogs are just so lovely," and his fans agreed.

They adored his cozy photo and wrote: "Awwww how cute. So is the doggy," and, "Man's best friend". Many more marvelled at the cute image and there were strings of dog and heart emojis.

John clearly loves his pooch and it looks like he's receiving plenty of affection from him. The star and his children have had a very difficult year as they've learned to deal with the grief from losing Kelly.

John shared the special moment with his pet pooch

She died after a brave two-year battle with breast cancer which she kept private until the end. He recently revealed the heartbreaking talk he had to have with his youngest child following the actress' death.

John - who shared three children with his late wife - appeared on Kevin Hart's talk show series Hart to Heart when he spoke about the aftermath of their loss.

"He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'," John, 67, said of ten-year-old Benjamin. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," the Face/Off star continued.

Kelly was survived by John and two of their children

"I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'

"'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added. "'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

