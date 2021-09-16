Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow The couple have two children together

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow.

Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list.

MORE: Inside Will and Jada-Pinkett-Smith's jaw-dropping $32.3million mansion

Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Willow were all named in the Innovator category for their work on Red Table Talk.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith shares adorable tribute to his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith

The actress shared the news with her fans with an Instagram post and wrote: "Woke up to this wonderful news. Humbled to join this list with @willowsmith @gammynorris — thank you @time and my girl @tiffanyhaddish who is full of so much sweetness and love and ALWAYS puts a smile on my face."

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith's engagement ring from Will Smith cost more than a Ferrari

SEE: Will Smith's daughter is his double in remarkable new photo

Tiffany wrote the short piece for Time about how wonderful the three generations of women are and why their show is so important.

Jada, her mother and Willow made it onto the TIMES 100 list

Talking about Jada, Tiffany wrote: "Those communication skills - the way she can connect with people so genuinely - are on full display on Red Table Talk, the Facebook Watch talk show that Jada hosts with Willow and her mom Adrienne, a.k.a. Gammy. Willow and Gammy each brings something unique.

MORE: Will Smith shares shirtless photo and he looks so different

READ: Will Smith denies rumours he's divorcing Jada Pinkett Smith

"Willow: she's the voice of today, and not afraid to speak. She checked me once for judging people who chew their nails, and I respected that.

Will also has another son from a previous relationship

"Gammy: she's old-school, but open to change. When I went on the show, it was the first time I met her, and I felt like we were born at different times but at the same vibration."

She added: "For me, to watch those three Black women work together, each representing a different generation, there's a lot of hope in that. And they look so good too. Honestly, I'd watch just to pick up Gammy’s secrets."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.