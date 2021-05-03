Will Smith's surprising shirtless photo gets fans talking The snap received nearly 5 million likes in only 12 hours.

Will Smith is known for bringing on the comedy and inspiration on Instagram, but we’ve also gotten used to seeing his ripped physique in action films.

RELATED: Fun activewear that will actually make you want to work out in 2021

The latter has appeared to take a slight turn during the pandemic...which the Bad Boys for Life star revealed in a hilarious way. Will kept the laughs coming when he shared a very relatable photo of himself with no shirt on, unveiling the dad bod he picked up over the last several months.

Will Smith's pandemic dad bod is so relatable

In the snap, Will stands in a backyard wearing boxer shorts, an unzipped striped black jacket, and slippers. His belly is visible, as is his untoned chest.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he captioned the snap. The photo, which got over 4.6 million likes in only 12 hours, quickly went viral, with fans and his celebrity friends not being able to resist dropping crying laughing emojis, and jokes in the comments for his refreshing candor.

MORE: Halle Berry's chiseled abs will blow your mind

“This is the most amazing post in the history of social media”, famed DJ Questlove wrote. “We’re twins…” DJ Jazzy Jeff added. Fans chimed in too, with one writing, “Lookin real Uncle Phil here bro”, referring to the Uncle Phil character on his hit ‘90s show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will always brings on the laughs on Instagram

Plenty of fans praised Will for being so honest, too, with one adding: "That’s the funniest, realest thing I’ve ever seen. Way to change the façade of Instagram."

“Thank you!!! Aren’t we all after this pandemic?”, another added. The actor's post is certainly relatable - as gyms and fitness studios closed last year, many of us had to find new ways to work out, and keeping it tight and toned hasn't always been easy, even as they've opened back up.

RELATED: 17 sporty face masks & coverings to work out in: From Nike to Adidas, Reebok, Sweaty Betty & more

The good news for Will is that he hasn’t fallen off that hard at all. A few weeks in the gym and he’ll be back to ripped-up status if he so wishes!

The good news for Will is that he hasn’t fallen off that hard at all. A few weeks in the gym and he’ll be back to ripped-up status.

In the meantime, we give him total kudos for keeping it real and serving up a post that everyone can relate to.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.