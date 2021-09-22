Nicole Richie accidentally sets her hair on fire in shocking birthday video The star was celebrating her 40th

Nicole Richie celebrated her landmark 40th birthday on 21 September - but the festivities didn't exactly go to plan.

The star has shared a shocking video with her fans on Instagram, showing her accidentally setting her hair on fire as she blows out the candles on her cake.

MORE: Nicole Richie surprises fans as she shares newborn baby photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Richie sets her hair on fire in shocking birthday video

Nicole can be seen pulling away as friends try to pat out the flames at the end of her curls. "Well… so far 40 is [flame emoji]," the mom-of-two joked in the caption.

READ: Nicole Richie's daughter Harlow looks exactly like the star in rare photo

MORE: Nicole Richie showcases her bikini body in swimsuit selfie

Thankfully, Nicole didn't suffer any serious injuries and her friends and family were quick to poke fun at the star. "That's hot," joked her husband, Joel Madden, while his twin brother Benji commented: "Happy birthday Sis, love you and thankful for you always. Stay lit."

Proud dad Lionel shared a touching message for Nicole

Kelly Rowland confessed: "My heart just dropped!!!" while Katy Perry wrote: "WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG."

READ: Nicole Richie encourages daughter Harlow to play with beauty products

MORE: Celebrity godparents and their godchildren

Nicole was inundated with sweet messages and tributes on her special day. Father Lionel, who adopted Nicole when she was a child, shared a series of family photos on his Instagram account and sweetly wrote: "It's showtime!! @nicolerichie. You have been rainbows and butterflies your whole life … but you will always be my little girl, no matter how many birthdays we celebrate!!"

Joel shared a snapshot of the couple together to mark Nicole's 40th

Her proud husband Joel, meanwhile, posted a photo of the couple together, with Nicole sitting up on his shoulders. He wrote: "Happy Birthday Nicole. You've made love feel timeless, I've forgotten how old we are."

READ: Nicole Richie reveals that she set up brother-in-law Benji Madden with Cameron Diaz

MORE: Nicole Richie's breezy summer robe from her new Etsy collection is what we'll be wearing all season

Nicole's little sister Sofia Richie also shared a number of pictures showing the siblings together, which she captioned: "So lucky to call you my big sis. I love you beyond words @nicolerichie HBD."

Nicole pictured with her lookalike daughter Harlow and sister Sofia

Nicole and Good Charlotte star Joel have been married since 2010 and share two children together: daughter Harlow, 13, and 12-year-old son Sparrow.

Read more HELLO! US stories here