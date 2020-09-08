Nicole Richie showcases her bikini body in swimsuit selfie The star shares two children with husband Joel Madden

Nicole Richie has wowed her fans with a sensational swimsuit selfie to celebrate her summer.

The TV judge shared a series of pictures to Instagram Stories from the last few months of the COVID-19 lockdown which included a rare snap of her in a bikini.

Nicole, 38, showcased her svelte physique in a black bikini top and long skirt and managed to look effortlessly cool.

MORE: Nicole Richie unveils purple hair and is twinning with daughter Harlow

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Richie drops her debut rap album - you have to hear it

In addition to the boho-chic photograph, she also posted photos of the books she had read over the summer, some snaps of her pet bearded dragon, and gave her sister-in-law, Cameron Diaz, a nod too.

The Charlies Angels star has launched her own line of organic wine, Avaline, and Nicole was only too happy to post some photos of the bottles and a selfie of her enjoying a glass too.

Nicole - who has a number of strings to her bow including fashion designer, reality TV star, and author - has been busy working on her music career too.

MORE: Cameron Diaz opens up about being a mum to baby daughter Raddix

Nicole showed off her abs in her bikini

She recently dropped her debut rap album, Unearthed, under her alter ego, Nikki Fre$h.

The album is a socially conscious collection of hits with topics such as global warming and recycling.

Nicole has also enjoyed plenty of family time over recent months. She has two children, Harlow, 12, and Sparrow, ten, with her husband, Joel Madden.

The mum-of-two was able to ring in her sister, Sofia Richie’s 22nd birthday along with her famous dad, Lionel Richie, too.

Nicole spoke about parenting during the coronavirus pandemic admitting she’s relaxed some of her rules.

Nicole enjoyed her sister-in-law Cameron Diaz's wine

"It's weird, I spent ten years preaching no screens and now they've become kind of a lifeline over here," she said during a virtual interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "It's literally the opposite of what I've been telling them.

"They're doing school but they're also doing their extracurricular activities and they're communicating with their friends."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.