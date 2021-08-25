Nicole Richie surprises fans as she shares newborn baby photo The star is married to Good Charlotte's Joel Madden

Nicole Richie has taken to Instagram to share some sweet family snapshots with her fans. The 39-year-old - who shares two children with husband Joel Madden - took a trip down memory lane in celebration of her sister Sofia Richie's 23rd birthday.

"Been loving you since day 1. Happy Birthday @sofiarichie," Nicole captioned her touching post.

Nicole shared nine photos in total - the first of which showed her Sofia as a newborn baby with Sofia's big brother, Miles. The little boy can be seen stood on a hospital bed with his arms around Nicole and dad Lionel Richie, who is beaming with pride.

Other images include one showing Sofia with Nicole and her husband, Joel, and another showing Sofia cradling Nicole's firstborn, daughter Harlow as well as a more recent snapshot of the three ladies together.

Nicole, 39, was legally adopted by singer Lionel and his wife Brenda Harvey when she was nine years old. She had lived with them since she was three, when her biological parents realized they could not afford to provide for her.

Sofia, meanwhile, is Lionel's second child - after brother Miles - with his second wife, Diane Alexander.

Nicole shares her two children with Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden. The couple started dating in December 2006 and welcomed Harlow in January 2008. Their son Sparrow, now 11, was born in September 2009. The following December, Nicole and Joel were married in a magical winter wedding ceremony.

Nicole's birthday post went down a storm with her followers - including Sofia herself, who admitted: "Omg! This makes me want to cry!" Proud dad Lionel added: "I love this!" along with crying emojis and love heart eyes.

Good Charlotte star Joel, meanwhile, posted five red hearts - and later shared his own Instagram post dedicated to Sofia. "Happy Birthday to my little sister @sofiarichie," he wrote. "Love you forever Sof."

