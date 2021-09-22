Jessica Biel shares rare photo of Justin Timberlake during family time at home in Montana But who won the game?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake enjoy keeping their home life private, rarely sharing pictures or video of their personal moments together.

But Jessica shocked fans on Tuesday evening as she took to social media to share a snap of the pair about to begin a rousing Scrabble game.

The board was empty but Justin had his seven letters selected, and a look of competitiveness on his face.

"Game on," Jessica captioned the post, which saw fans - and friends - quick to comment.

"Who won???" asked Jessica's old Seventh Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell, as others joked that Jessica needed to "slay him with his own song titles".

She later took to Instagram Stories to reveal that the singer "whooped her".

Fans wanted to know who won the game

Jessica has found success in recent years as a TV producer, working on Netflix shows The Sinner - in which she starred in the first season - and Cruel Summer, a story which is told over three summers in the 1990s.

It follows a girl who goes missing in 1993 and her outcast schoolmate who decides to take over her life.

Playing the two teenage girls at the centre of the story are former Disney actress Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, who has previously starred in Pretty Little Liars and Big Sky.

She later revealed he won the game

Jessica and Justin are parents to two sons, six-year-old Silas and 14-month-old son Phineas.

Jessica recently shared that her sons recognize their father's music but have no interest in watching her children's show.

"Silas definitely does with Justin because of Branch," Jessica said, referencing Justin's Trolls character. "

The pair are parents to two children

"And also his music - whenever he hears daddy's song he'll go, 'oh yeah, that's dad, no big deal, whatever.'

"But the funny thing about Pete the Cat is I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch."

Pete The Cat is an Amazon Prime series, following the adventures of Pete who explores the world and tries new things while being accepting and optimistic. Elvis Costello voices characters alongside Jessica, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jim Parsons.

