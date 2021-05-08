Jessica Biel makes surprising confession about family life with Justin Timberlake Jessica is mom to six-year-old Silas and 10-month-old son Phineas

Jessica Biel has revealed that her sons recognize their father Justin Timberlake's music but have no interest in watching her childrens show.

Jessica is mom to six-year-old Silas and 10-month-old son Phineas, and The Sinner star has now admitted that her eldest son does understand what his parents do for a job.

"Silas definitely does with Justin because of Branch," Jessica said, referencing Justin's Trolls character.

MORE: Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's family home at private ski resort

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Biel uses yoga to be a better mother

"And also his music - whenever he hears daddy's song he'll go, 'oh yeah, that's dad, no big deal, whatever.'

"But the funny thing about Pete the Cat is I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch."

MORE: Justin Timberlake shares jaw-dropping beach photo with wife Jessica Biel

MORE: Justin Timberlake apologises after Britney Spears documentary backlash

However, Silas still wants his mom to do the voices.

Jessica was speaking on Jimmy Fallon's show

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on his talk show, she said: "Yet he says 'hey mom, hey mom, do one of those voices from the show' and I'm like, 'but you've never seen the show you don't even know.'

"He's just like, 'just do it mom,' so I'll do one of the voices and he'll be like, 'cool mom, cool.'"

Pete The Cat is an Amazon Prime series, following the adventures of Pete who explored the world and tries new things while being accepting and optimistic. Elvis Costello voices characters alongside Jessica, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jim Parsons.

The pair are parents to two children

Proud dad Justin recently opened up about his second child, appearing on The Ellen Show in January to confirm their son's moniker.

"His name is Phineas, and he is awesome and so cute and nobody's sleeping but we are thrilled. We are thrilled and we couldn't be happier. We are grateful," he said.

The hitmaker and his wife have tried hard to keep their sons out of the spotlight, rarely sharing pictures.

Jessica and Justin have been married since October 2012

However in March to mark Jessica's birthday, the Cry Me A River star posted a very rare picture of Silas.

The award-winning singer shared a collection of pictures featuring his actress wife in a celebratory post, including one of the pair at an event with Silas, who was spotted walking in front of him mum and dad in the image, dressed in a grey jumper and jeans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here