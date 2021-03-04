Justin Timberlake's son makes rare appearance in new family photo with parents The former NSYNC star and Jessica Biel are proud parents to two sons

Justin Timberlake is a doting father to two young sons who are kept out of the spotlight by their famous parents.

However, to mark Jessica Biel's birthday on Wednesday, the Cry Me A River hitmaker posted a very rare picture featuring his oldest son Silas.

The award-winning singer had shared a collection of pictures featuring his actress wife in a celebratory post, including one of the pair at an event with Silas, who was spotted walking in front of him mum and dad in the image, dressed in a grey jumper and jeans.

Other photos showed Jessica and Justin's fun side, with one of them jumping in the air on the beach at sunset, and another of the actress posing in the hedge having retrieved her son's toy.

In the caption, Justin wrote: "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel with son Silas

"I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with!!!!

"Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly...

"I love U with all that I know."

Jessica and Justin are also parents to baby son Phineas, who they welcomed in July after a secret pregnancy.

The proud dad opened up about his second child several months later, appearing on The Ellen Show in January to finally reveal their son's moniker.

Jessica Biel celebrated her birthday this week

"His name is Phineas, and he is awesome and so cute and nobody's sleeping but we are thrilled. We are thrilled and we couldn't be happier. We are grateful," he said.

Asked how he and Jessica are coping with two children, he joked: "We don't see each other anymore," before adding: "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes 'Go from a zone defence to a man-to-man very quickly'. It's great, and Silas is very excited. Right now he is very much liking it.

"Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens," he said.

