Storm Keating gives update on son Cooper’s condition after being rushed into hospital We're glad Cooper is doing better!

Storm Keating has given an update on how her son, who she shares with husband Ronan Keating, is doing after being rushed into hospital.

READ: Ronan Keating defends wife Storm following harsh comments about her bikini appearance

Sharing a snap of Cooper snuggling a soft toy while in hospital, she wrote: “48hrs we are happy to see the back of. Thank you to everyone for your prayers and well wishes - they worked (!) because our little man is on the mend and on the way home too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Storm Keating celebrates daughter Coco's first birthday

“Huge thanks to all the wonderful staff @chelwestft who were simply amazing. This mummy is exploding with joy and relief to be bringing @cooper_keating home with daddy.”

Ronan previously shared a series of photos of Cooper in hospital, writing: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store…. This little guy is an absolute trooper. I’m blown away with his strength and charm. Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride.”



We're glad he is on the mend!

He also praised the staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, writing: “I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.” Ronan and his wife Storm are doting parents to Cooper and one-year-old Coco, and the Irishman shares three other children with his ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly: Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 16.

MORE: Peter Andre teases 'big family move' with wife Emily

READ: Ronan and Storm Keating unveil her family's jaw-dropping French estate

The pair struggled with another medical emergency this year after Storm was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on her spine. The 39-year-old was initially admitted for a prolapsed disc back in March but was told by doctors she needed surgical intervention.

At the time, Ronan said: ”Well that was a week I never want to live again. To have my Storm in hospital under the most extreme circumstances and not be able to see her and hold her hand and give her a hug and tell her everything was going to be ok was the toughest I have known. I felt so helpless, her strength is insane.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.