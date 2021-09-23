John Lewis just dropped a range of affordable kids clothes for autumn – and everything is SO stylish

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When John Lewis & Partner’s affordable ANYDAY homeware range first launched onto the high street, it was such a hit that it kept selling out. And now we’re predicting the same for their new line of affordable children’s clothing which, we’re calling it, has some of the most stylish kids pieces on the high street.

As well as kids clothing, the ANYDAY range has also expanded into Menswear and Womenswear – think a cosy teddy coat for £68, uber cool quilted tote bag for £48 and our hero piece, an easy to wear but effortlessly cool £48 denim jumpsuit.

With prices starting from £4 for a pair of children’s leggings, we’ve already bookmarked it as the place to shop for our children’s autumn and winter clothing. These are the pieces we’re adding to basket…

Spot frill sleeve sweatshirt, from £10, John Lewis

We wish this came in adult’s size! Also available in sky blue polka dot and plain sky blue, this sweatshirt is 100% cotton and available in sizes 2 years – 12 years. There’s also leggings to match, from £5.

Mid-weight puffer jacket, from £20, John Lewis

Keep them toasty and stylish in this classic puffa jacket for kids, available in blue, pink or green. Handily, it’s machine washable too.

Bicycle print top, from £10, John Lewis

Featuring a fun bicycle print, this 100% cotton top is great for those playground days.

Jersey dress, from £9, John Lewis

How cool is this take on animal print? A super soft,100% cotton throw on dress for little ones that can be dressed up or down.

Elephant print sleepsuit set pack of 4, £18, John Lewis

Soft sleepsuits are a must for babies – John Lewis’ ANYDAY sleepsuit pack includes 4 printed designs with enclosed feet and poppers for ease.

Cord dungarees and top, £13, John Lewis

This dungaree and top set would make a great gift for babies, and is available from newborn up to 12-18 months. But if grey dungarees aren’t for you…

Cord dungarees and top, £13, John Lewis

…try these millennial pink ones instead. Includes a black and white dash top.

Cord joggers, from £10, John Lewis

Or for toddlers and older children, swap denim for long-lasting cord. We love the easy to wear take on joggers.

Spot print jumpsuit, from £14, John Lewis

This spotty jumpsuit is calling out for a party, be it a birthday or Christmas get together. A cool alternative to a party dress, it’s available in ages 2-12.

