Peter Andre has revealed he would consider uprooting his family to Bristol since the city holds a special place in his and wife Emily's heart.

The 48-year-old, who is starring as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine in Grease the Musical at The Bristol Hippodrome, said his love for Bristol stems from his late brother Andrew, who used to live close-by in Weston-super-Mare.

"Whenever we would come to England we would go and visit Andrew, and we would stay with him, and he would take us to Bath and Bristol. These were the areas we used to do all the time," he shared.

Bristol also happens to be the place his wife Emily studied medicine. "When we lost Andrew, it overlapped with me meeting Emily, and she was studying here," Peter added.

"Her mum and dad live in Taunton in Somerset. So all of a sudden I was coming here for a different reason. But I found it very hard at first. Then I saw it with Emily and I saw a whole different side to Bristol."

On why he can see them living there one day, Peter continued: "Emily and I, before we settled where we live, were thinking of living here. We really were. We've spoken about it loads of times. We love Bristol.

"There's just something about it that has always drawn us. Every time Emily and I come here we go, 'This place is amazing!'. There's some beautiful houses here, there's just something special about it."

Peter shares two children, Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, with his NHS doctor spouse. He also has daughter Princess, 13, and son Junior, 16, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

