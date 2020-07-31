Ronan and Storm Keating unveil her family's jaw-dropping French estate The couple are enjoying a holiday in France with their children

Ronan and Storm Keating are enjoying their very own summer escape to the chateau – and their holiday photos are breath-taking! Storm revealed that her aunt and uncle are currently renovating a 17th-century chateau in France which she has finally been able to visit for the first time, and it looks like the perfect spot for a post-lockdown family holiday.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, Vogue explained: "Visiting the fam at their French estate for the first time. I am so in love with this place and admire the will and commitment my uncle and aunt have for restoring this 17th-century chateau and its hundreds of surrounding acres, outbuildings, gardens, waterways and forests, back to their authentic former glory."

Storm revealed that her cousins have also been involved with the renovation work, making it a true family effort. And it seems she is planning to enjoy regular trips there with Ronan and their two young children, Cooper and Coco, as she added: "One of the best parts for us, is that it's only 6.5hrs door-to-door from our home in London (no planes required) and we can just pack up the kids and drive through the night while they sleep, making it a safe road trip from one home to another."

The mum-of-two's photos include an aerial shot showcasing the chateau, which is surrounded by a moat and has extensive grounds. Others shared a look at the stunning interiors, with period features and furnishings throughout, and a banquet table being set up for an incredible al fresco meal on the terrace.

Understandably, they provoked a huge response from the couple's envious fans and friends, including Natalie Imbruglia, who wrote: "WOW." Another commented: "How amazing get Ronan out doing the weeding." A third added: "Oh it's absolutely beautiful! So magical."

