Ronan Keating defends wife Storm following harsh comments about her bikini appearance The family are currently in Portugal

Ronan Keating has jumped to his wife Storm's defence after the mother-of-two came under fire after posting a picture of herself in a bikini whilst on holiday in Portugal.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable picture of her and son Cooper walking hand in hand whilst at Guincho Beach in Cascais and captioned the post: "His little hand #myboy #cooperkeating #lovehim #penhalongaresort."

Whilst some of her followers labelled the sweet snap as "perfection" and "sweet", others entered into a debate about the model's "worrying" appearance.

Storm's husband of five years was quick to react and set the record straight. He replied to one worried follower who claimed the picture wasn't "healthy": "Don't know who you str but perhaps look at yourself and how your loved ones look at you. Your comment makes me think your friends and family don't think much of you.

Storm with her son Cooper

"My wife is adored by me and everyone that knows her and that's irrelevant of her shape or size. She is the healthiest person I know and eats whatever she wants. She always has.

"Shame on you for judging and for trying to shame her for sharing what is a beautiful photo of her and her son."

The star later commented underneath the photo and added: "My woman looking [fire emoji] and my boy rocking the beach."

The family have shared several snaps from their sunny holiday

Despite the body shaming comments on the star's social account, Ronan and Storm are having the time of their lives in Portugal. The couple are in Cascais, staying at the incredible Penha Longa Resort alongside their two children, Cooper and Coco, and two of Ronan's children with former wife Yvonne Connolly, Jack and Missy.

Sharing a picture with his youngest daughter on Tuesday, Ronan told his followers: "I am finding it quite overwhelming to finally be able to travel. The hoops we had to jump through to get here were plenty and intimidating but thanx to @randox_health it was easy enough.

"Travel is so important for industries, for families and for our own pleasure. For a world that only kept getting smaller and smaller... our planet became a very large place this last year and the distance between loved ones has never felt so far. My heart is full of joy to know that we are taking our first steps towards freedom to safely travel again #Portugal #bardoguincho #Lovetravel #penhalongaresort ."