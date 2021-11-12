Where to start with George and Amal Clooney? The Ocean's Eleven actor is one of the most philanthropic stars of Hollywood, while Amal is one of the world's top human rights lawyers.

Their joint foundation, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, defends vulnerable people's human rights, particularly if they're victims of oppressive governments, refugees seeking to rebuild their lives abroad, or children deprived of opportunities.

One of the aspects of their foundation is TrialWatch, which monitors criminal trials and anyone who has been unjustly detained, such as journalists, protestors, or LGBTQ+ people. Meanwhile, The Docket works to hold accountable perpetrators and enablers of international crimes, while representing their victims.

George has also spent decades campaigning on behalf of Sudanese people. His foundation's partner, The Sentry, focuses primarily on the conflict zone spanning South Sudan, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic – with the aim of tracking dirty money and making sure that kleptocrats, war criminals, and their international collaborators, pay.

As well as their foundation, the couple donated $100,000 to three Lebanese charities including the Lebanese Red Cross, following a deadly explosion in Beirut in August 2020 that claimed the lives of more than 145 people.

George is also involved with Not On Our Watch Project, an organisation that focuses global attention and resources to stop and prevent mass atrocities, while Amal partnered with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to launch the Amal Clooney Scholarship. Each year, one female student from Lebanon is enrolled at the United World College Dilijan to complete the two-year International Baccalaureate programme.

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.