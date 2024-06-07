George Clooney made personal call to White House to defend wife Amal Clooney

Talk about a supportive husband! George Clooney has reportedly made a personal call to the White House to defend the work of his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

The Hollywood star is said to have made direct contact with one of President Biden's top aides to complain about the president's criticism of the International Criminal Court's action against Israeli leaders.

Amal was instrumental in making the case for the ICC to prosecute Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes in Israel and Gaza.

© Getty Images President Joe Biden upset George with his criticism of the International Criminal Court

The conversation between George and Joe Biden's officials reportedly occurred last month, according to sources who spoke anonymously to the Washington Post.

The insiders said that the actor phoned counsellor Steve Ricchetti to express concern about the President's condemnation of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants.

And they said George was especially aggrieved with Biden's characterisation of his wife's work as "outrageous".

"The ICC prosecutor's application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous," the president said in a 20th May statement. "And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence - none - between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security."

George also expressed concerns that the administration was considering sanctions against the ICC, which would possibly make his wife Amal subject to penalties.

Amal Clooney previously confirmed on the Clooney Foundation for Justice website – an organisation co-founded by her and her husband – that she was among the experts asked by the ICC to evaluate evidence of suspected war crimes in the Israel-Hamas war.

"We unanimously conclude that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity including starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution and extermination," the 46-year-old.

© TIMOTHY A. CLARY Amal was instrumental in making the case for the ICC to prosecute

She added that the panel also determined "there are reasonable grounds to believe that Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including hostage-taking, murder and crimes of sexual violence".

News of her husband's White House phone call comes before a fundraiser for President Biden takes place on 15 June, which George is scheduled to appear at.

Now officials are reportedly worried that the star may withdraw from the event - which will also feature an appearance by former President Barack Obama, late night host Jimmy Kimmel, and Julia Roberts - over the administration's position on the ICC warrant.