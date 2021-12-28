Savannah Guthrie celebrated an incredible milestone over the holiday season as she marked her milestone 50th birthday this week.

The Today star took to Instagram to share several pictures from the day as well as a series of throwback pictures she'd received from friends.

In the caption, she revealed how she'd spent the day, including some well-deserved relaxation with family, interacting with loved ones, and even some time for herself spent soothing and exercising.

However, she also shared that this marker was a particularly emotional one for her as her father, who shared her birthday, passed away at 49 and didn't get to see this day.

She wrote in the caption: "Anatomy of a perfect birth day," as she listed each detail of her special day with nothing but love.

"I luxuriated in a hot bath and an awesome face mask that turned out to be a hair masque omg why do they make the print so small? #thisis50," she also mentioned.

Savannah opened up about how she spent her 50th birthday

"I was surrounded my dearest. My husband who treats me like a treasure… my darling angel babies… and the three who were there with me at the beginning…on this day 50 years ago today. Mom, Cam, Annie.

"And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!

"So I treasure this gift of life and remember you always. And thank god for a half century of His kindness and grace and blessing," she concluded.

Several of her colleagues took to the comments to share their heartfelt birthday wishes, such as Deborah Roberts, Sheinelle Jones, and Katie Couric, as did her scores of fans.

Hoda Kotb celebrated her co-star's birthday on social media

Many of her co-stars on Today also took to their own social feeds to pay tribute to her on the big occasion, including Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Al Roker.

