Savannah Guthrie takes the plunge in luxury hot tub - and you should see what Al Roker is wearing The TV star recently turned 50

Savannah Guthrie was on the minds of all of her Today show co-hosts when she rang in her 50th birthday recently and Al Roker paid tribute with some behind-the-scenes photos.

The weatherman took to Instagram with a selection of snapshots alongside Savannah including one of them both in a hot tub.

While Savannah was submerged in the warm water wearing a pretty black swimsuit, Al donned a woolly hat!

Savannah Guthrie bids farewell to Tokyo

Although the winter headgear may initially seem somewhat surprising given the heat, it turns out the throwback photo was from when they were reporting on the winter Olympics in Tokyo.

Al captioned the post: "I am so thrilled my dear friend @savannahguthrie is now halfway to a #smuckersjar I can't wait to see what the next 50 bring!! #happybirthday Savvie G."

Savannah responded to Al and wrote: "Love you so. Our hot tub pic will never not make me smile."

Al wished Savannah a very happy birthday with throwback photos

The star celebrated her milestone birthday on 27 December and shared a lengthy message with fans along with photos.

"Anatomy of a perfect birth day," she wrote. "God stunned me with a perfect pink sunrise that can't be captured on film but my sweet neighbor told me to wake up to see. 'Look out the window! What a sky to welcome you to this occasion!' she said.

"Beautiful friends sent flowers and old photos and dear messages - thank you thank you thank you.

Savannah celebrated with her family

"I luxuriated in a hot bath and an awesome face mask that turned out to be a hair masque omg why do they make the print so small? #thisis50

"I listened to my favorite songs especially the ones that kept me company for decades. Thank you @pattygmusic

"And did first actual workout in 4 months - thanks @cdornerfitness for your brillz step aerobics sorry I could only complete 20 mins #againthisis50

Savannah was thankful for all the love

"I was surrounded my dearest. My husband who treats me like a treasure… my darling angel babies… and the three who were there with me at the beginning…on this day 50 years ago today. Mom, Cam, Annie.

"And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!

"So I treasure this gift of life and remember you always. And thank god for a half century of his kindness and grace and blessing."

