Ginger Zee opens up about trauma ahead of new book on LIVE! Powerful stuff

Ginger Zee is counting down the days to the release of her new book, A Little Closer to Home, which is now just one day away from publication.

In anticipation of the book's launch, she made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the inspiration behind it and working from home.

When asked by host Ryan Seacrest about why she wrote the book, she confessed: "We all have them, we all have trauma."

She then opened up about the incredible stories she heard from people after she released her first book, Natural Disaster, many of whom told her she: "saved my life."

"As I was kinda going through figuring out what the next book would be about, I started hearing all these testimonies in the MeToo movement.

"And I realized there were some traumas in my life that I had not dug into. So this book is about digging into trauma, it's about maintaining the healing and mental health journey."

Ginger was all dressed up for her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan

She further spoke about what it was like to learn from people's stories, whether it was while writing her book or on the job as the chief meteorologist for ABC's Good Morning America.

Ginger even shared what it was like for her on vacation and whether people would question something was going wrong at a place she visited, to which she jokingly added: "Or they say 'we don't want you here,' and I'm like 'okay!'"

The TV personality also promoted the book during her regular appearance on GMA, speaking to her co-hosts about it while working away from the studio.

In the caption of the interview that she posted on her Instagram, she wrote: "This memoir is about healing: diving into the trauma, the maintenance and hard work it takes to stay mentally healthy— and about realizing the storms don't last forever.

The meteorologist also promoted the book on GMA

"I hope you'll check it out. Much love to @kieran_mcgirl @lanzkatz @robinrobertsgma @gstephanopoulos @ajrobach for your support & this piece to kick off book release!"

