Ginger Zee is excitedly awaiting the release of her new book, A Little Closer to Home, and made the deal even sweeter for fans.

In anticipation of the book release being only two days away, the Good Morning America star took to social media to share that she was doing a giveaway.

She revealed that for the first few people to tag her in screen grabs of their order of her new book, she would be sending over a signed copy of her previous book, Natural Disaster.

Ginger wrote: "GIVEAWAY! Two days until 'A Little Closer To Home' comes out (and natural disaster is available in paperback).

"Tag me in your pre-order (please block out your address for privacy purposes) screen grab of 'A Little Closer To Home' and I’ll send a signed copy of Natural Disaster in paperback.

"I'll just contact the first ten that tag me! #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #suicideprevention #trauma."

Ginger revealed she was sending over signed copies of her previous book

Many fans were ecstatic upon learning of the special offer and several immediately started tagging her in their order screen grabs, which Ginger shared on her Instagram Stories.

In the comments, one fan wrote: "Just pre-ordered you book. Can't wait," with another saying: "This first book did so much for me. Can't wait to read your new book (and I Hate reading)."

The GMA host and meteorologist did share some disappointing news a few days ago, though, when she revealed that her nationwide book tour would not go as planned.

She announced that most of the readings had been postponed, with one in Pennsylvania being cancelled and the remaining two going virtual.

The GMA host's nationwide book tour has been largely postponed or gone virtual

"Although COVID restrictions are forcing my events to be postponed or turned virtual — I'm glad everyone will be safe AND here's a sliver of sunshine — more of you can sign up from ANYWHERE for the virtual talks at @quailridgebooks and @andersonsbookshop," she wrote in the caption.

