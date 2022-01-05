Ginger Zee's fans can barely look as she shares daring video of her son Watch out!

With a career as a meteorologist, Ginger Zee is used to braving all the elements but her fans aren't so used to seeing her little sidekick being put through his icy paces.

The GMA star lives on the east coast of America where they are facing particularly bitter weather and even at home the forecast isn't far from Ginger's mind.

The mom-of-two shared a snippet of a video on Instagram of one of her young sons skidding on the icy deck and wrote: "As advertised, ice skating on the deck this morning from freezing drizzle. Stay safe everyone! #freezingrain #winterweather."

WATCH: Ginger Zee's heartwarming vacation video with son Adrian

Her fans called her boy, "a wonderful assistant," but also voiced their concerns that he would fall.

"Careful. Broke my leg on a deck that had ice. Never the same," wrote one, while another added: "Stay safe Ginger and her family," and a third said: "Wish I had seen this before my son busted his butt on our front steps headed to school. Poor kid is home now."

Many urged her to "stay safe," and there were shocked face emojis and plenty of prayers too.

Ginger's son braved the icy deck for some skating

Ginger's video was in stark contrast to the day before when she caused a stir while reporting live back to the studios and made Michael Strahan the butt of one very witty joke.

Through chattering teeth, she said: "It is so cold, temperatures are dropping like," she then paused before adding: "The potential for Michael's sack record."

Ginger was making reference to the fact that the former NFL star's 20-year record is being threatened by T.J. Watt who is closing in.

Ginger shares sons Miles and Adrian with her husband Ben Aaron

Both George Stephanopolous and Michael laughed at her quick wit but the sportsman also recognized how cutting the statement was as he smiled and said: "Wow," before pretending to drop the mic.

Ginger later posted the clip to Instagram with an apologetic message which read: "You know I love you @michaelstrahan. Just had to. You are the GOAT always. @tjwatt90 #sacks #temps #cold #loveyou #crankywhenimcold."

