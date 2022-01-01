Ginger Zee reveals the real reason her husband has 'quit' Instagram

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee has opened up about her husband deleting his Instagram account and the pair no longer sharing photos of their children in some candid comments.

The star decided to take part in an Instagram Q+A with fans when the questions came flooding in. One asked: "Why is Ben deleting Instagram?" and in response, Ginger replied: "He is just over it for so many reasons… and when my husband is over something… he is done." But she finished with a hopeful message for her followers, as she added: "Thankfully he will still post all his fun content on FB."

Another fan also wondered why the pair were no longer sharing photos of their children, Adrian and Miles. In their question, they wondered: "Have you stopped showing the boys on IG? Totally respect but just curious as you did before."

Answering the question, the meteorologist replied: "We realized sharing them was for us, not for them.

"There were a couple things that happened that made it less and less attractive. Just better for everyone this way – although I'll miss sharing them because I am such a proud mommy."

Ginger was also quizzed over her book, A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm, which explores how she dealt with a "trauma" she'd been "blocking for decades".

Ginger spoke about her husband's decision

The star recently issued a disappointing update when it came to her book tour promoting her work, as she had to postpone some of the dates due to rising COVID-19 cases.

She shared that the two days on which she would be visiting Michigan bookstores would have to be postponed to a yet undetermined date.

Ginger posted a shot of the tour calendar, revealing that four dates were still on for now, with one of them having become a virtual visit.

Ginger and Ben married in 2014

In the caption, she wrote: "Bummed but hope this helps everyone stay safe. Hope to see some of you — even virtually— to talk about my new book in mid-January."

She added: "I will still sign personalized books if you call these stores they can get a personalized book to you!"

