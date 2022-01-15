Carrie Underwood shares hilarious behind-the-scenes moment on Cobra Kai Have you watched the new season yet?

Carrie Underwood has shared a picture of the cast of Cobra Kai carrying her on the set of the Netflix show - and all in the pursuit of a very specific photo opportunity.

Actors Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena are both holding Carrie on her side while Gianni DeCenzo holds a piece of wood above their heads, with the caption reading: "The Boys Carrying Wood While Carrying Carrie Underwood Under Wood. (Thank You @carrieunderwood for entertaining this terrible proposition.) Happy New Year."

The post was originally shared by Xolo on 1 January 2022 but Carrie just reshared the post and added: "And the most original photo request goes to… #CobraKai #EagleFang #MiyagiDo #DontDropMe."

"Haha this is awesome. Especially love the hand on the hip," shared one fan as another joked: "It took me too long to read and understand this caption."

"I laughed so hard when I saw this," commented a follower as others left the crying laughter emoji.

Cobra Kai season four landed on Netflix on New Year's Eve and fans wasted no time getting stuck into the new episodes of the Karate Kid spinoff show.

Carrie shared the snap with fans

However, it wasn't just seeing Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take on Cobra Kai that viewers enjoyed - plenty more were overjoyed when they spotted singer Carrie in the show.

In the penultimate episode of the new season, the country superstar makes a surprise cameo at the All-Valley Tournament to inspire the Cobra Kai kids with a new rendition of Survivor's The Moment of Truth, which featured in the original 1984 Karate Kid film.

While Carrie's on-screen appearance came as something of a shock to viewers at home, it turns out that some of the show's cast and crew also had no idea what was about to happen.

Carrie is a huge fan of the Netflix series

Jacob, who plays Hawk, previously revealed that he and his co-stars only learned that the singer would be showing up just days before her performance.

"We knew a couple of days before when we read the script, but other than that, it was a complete shock to everybody," he said.

"The background [actors] had no idea and they were freaking out when she came on. And she fricking killed it on the day. My God, she was belting."

